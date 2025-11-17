Cop among 2 charged with Couva farmer's murder

KILLED: Vishnu Lalla. -

A policeman and a civilian are expected to face a master in the High Court charged with the murder of the 63-year-old man from Windsor Park in Couva, whose body was found a day after he was kidnapped from his home.

PC Jason Beetham, 28, of Temple Street, Beaucarro Road in Freeport, and Govindra Lackram, 26, of Basta Hall, Couva, are expected to appear in the South Court C on November 18.

They were jointly charged with the murder of livestock farmer Vishnu "Shawno" Lalla, who would have turned 64 on December 22.

The policeman was based at the Chaguanas police station and had about six years of service.

Newsday learnt that about two weeks ago, he was transferred to the Longdenville police post but never showed up for duty.

On November 17, after consultation with the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jagal, the police received instructions to charge Beetham and Lackram.

A third suspect, also from Basta Hall, was detained in connection with Lalla's murder. However, the labourer was released pending further enquiries.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sgt Bridgemohan, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, led the investigations, and Cpl Jagessar laid the charge.

Lalla was kidnapped on November 8 while tending to his animals at his home.

His van was seen speeding off, and a relative later received a ransom demand of $100,000 for his safe release.

Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Central Division were notified and were among the first responders..

Lalla's burnt-out van was later found abandoned in Esperanza in Couva.

On November 9, Lalla's body was found with a gunshot wound in a forested area off Brechin Castle Road in Couva.

Lalla's funeral took place on November 13 at his home, and then to the Waterloo Cremation Site.