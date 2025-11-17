Alette Liz Williams launches The Media-Ready Masterclass

Alette Liz Williams -

For almost 20 years, communications strategist Alette Liz Williams has worked quietly behind the scenes helping organisations earn credible media exposure across Trinidad and Tobago and abroad. Her work has supported the visibility efforts of many well-known organisations like the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), PAHO/WHO, the Bocas Lit Fest, First Citizens and Conference Connection (Suriname).

A media release said, Williams, an adjunct lecturer at both COSTAATT and the UWI Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, has steadily emerged as a trusted voice in visibility strategy. She is also the lead communications strategist for Iconiq Creative, a US-based agency. Her recent feature in Black Entrepreneur Magazine highlighted her growing influence in communications leadership.

Now, she is bringing her expertise directly to the public with the launch of The Media-Ready Masterclass, a virtual training designed to help executives, brands, NGOs and communications teams understand why earned media still matters, and why many organisations struggle to secure it, the release said.

The session takes place on November 20 from 9 am-12 pm via Zoom. Participants will receive downloadable templates, a one-week replay and access to a live Q&A.

Williams says the gap is widening between online content production and genuine visibility.

“I’ve realised that so many teams pour everything into social media and digital tactics, but they don’t actually understand what ‘earned media’ is,” she explains. “The return on investment is richer when a newsroom, station or journalist chooses to feature your work. That level of credibility cannot be replicated. It changes how the public sees you and how you see yourself.”

She adds that part of supporting the media landscape is recognising its value beyond editorial coverage.

“I also advocate for giving back to media through responsible advertising. Yes, it has a cost, and people assume it’s intangible. But it is measurable. It strengthens public trust, and that trust lifts the value of your brand far more than people realise.”

The masterclass walks participants through frameworks that help organisations identify the gaps that may be limiting their exposure. It highlights how journalists determine newsworthiness, why some organisations receive coverage consistently, and how to position stories in ways that align with editorial needs,. the release said.

“I’ve spent most of my career preparing other people for interviews, features and major announcements,” she says. “This masterclass is about giving people the tools to earn that kind of attention deliberately, not accidentally.”

Through Outright Concepts Ltd, Williams has helped clients secure more than US$1 million in earned media coverage across local, regional, and international campaigns.

“There are organisations doing exceptional work that the public never hears about,” she says. “I want to change that.”

To register, e-mail connect@ocl.agency.