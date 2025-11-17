A journey Down Memory Lane

Angela Darius holds her flowers of appreciation from her daughters and grandson, from left Tameika, Xhaiden and Makeda, right at Reflections 2, Down Memory Lane at Little Theatre, Southern Academy of the Performing Arts on November 9. - Photos by Innis Francis

INNIS FRANCIS

Former Calypso Queen Tameika Darius emphasised that gratitude is not expressed often enough, and that the small gestures over the years have contributed significantly to her stature in the art form today.

Her concert Reflections 2, Down Memory Lane, was the second concert geared to show appreciation for her mother, Angela “Angie” Darius.

The show was held at the Little Theatre Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA-South) on November 9.

Tameika is also the mother of reigning Junior Calypso Monarch Xhaiden Darius.

Tameika, who began her journey in the art form from the tender age of five, is now followed by Xhaiden who has already earned titles like National Junior Calypso Monarch, Schools’ Intellectual National Chutney Soca Monarch and South Junior Calypso Monarch.

Angie has written songs for Tameika, her sister Makeda Darius, who is also a former Calypso Queen and Xhaiden.

To show their appreciation for Angie’s ”unwavering love and support,” the Darius daughters and grandson performed the medley of songs she penned, led by Xhaiden’s The Right to Play, followed by Tameika’s Who’s De Man and My People Arise by Makeda, as their cousin Leslie Nathaniel presented her with a bunch of her favourite burnt orange roses on stage.

Vaughnette Bigford got the ball rolling with songs like Overdue and What You Won’t Do For Love followed by Roderick “Chuck” Gordon who performed Mighty Duke’s What is Calypso with Xhaiden, Maths not Mathing and Look to Press.

Renee Fortune filled the room with her gospel fusion of Ah Little More Oil (in my lamp), which had the audience clapping and singing along.

Freetown Collective's Muhammad Muwakil found favour with the audience performing songs like Shadow’s Dingolay, he also gave a taste of their 2026 composition, Kaya, but his segment wasn’t complete until he performed the band’s 2025 hit Take Me Home.

Muwakil was joined by Xhaiden on stage to infuse his collaborative version and extension of the song before the show came to an end.