World's largest military aircraft carrier now in Caribbean Sea

IN THE CARIBBEAN: The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest military aircraft carrier, is now in the southern Caribbean Sea. - AP PHOTO

THE Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) has arrived in the Caribbean Sea as the US military continues with the largest military build-up seen in the region in decades.

Washington has framed the build-up as combating narco-trafficking but has also been increasing the pressure on Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, whom it believes is an illegitimate leader and is facilitating the illicit trade.

A release from the USS Gerald R Ford on November 16 confirmed the arrival, saying the maritime forces’ operations in the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility came at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to support the President’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organisations and counter narco-terrorism in defence of the Homeland.

"Through unwavering commitment and the precise use of our forces, we stand ready to combat the transnational threats that seek to destabilise our region,” SOUTHCOM commander Admiral Alvin Holsey said.

“The USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group's deployment represents a critical step in reinforcing our resolve to protect the security of the Western Hemisphere and the safety of the American Homeland.”

The CSG will join forces which have been gathering in the Caribbean Sea since August. These include the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and embarked Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

“Our nation’s leaders have called upon the Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group as the most capable, adaptable, and lethal platform in the world to be where it matters, when it matters,” commander of Carrier Strike Group 12 Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta said.

“Our force will augment existing capabilities to protect our nation’s security and prosperity against narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere.”

Accompanying the USS Gerald R Ford in the CSG are nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan, and the integrated air and missile defence command ship USS Winston S Churchill.

The fleet's arrival comes as the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is set to visit TT for the second time in just over two weeks for training with the TT Defence Force (TTDF) from November 16 to 21. Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers defended the move, saying it was needed to help build the TTDF's capacity to combat illegal drugs and weapons. It's a move that has raised many eyebrows, including in Caracas.

According to media reports, Maduro, who firmly believes the US military build-up is about overthrowing him, warned the drills could threaten regional peace. He called on citizens to take to the streets to protest the military exercises.

The 22nd MEU's first visit on the USS Gravely between October 26 and 30 was similarly condemned by Caracas. Citizens took to the streets in protest while the Venezuelan government halted petrochemical deals with TT and labelled Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata.