Three killed in Eastern Pacific US 21st airstrike

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. - AP PHOTO

THREE men suspected of trafficking drugs were killed in a US military airstrike in the Eastern Pacific on November 15, US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) confirmed.

"At the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific and was struck in international waters," USSOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

Since September, at least 83 people have been killed in about 21 airstrikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific as the US military continues a historic buildup of assets in the region. Washington said it is to combat narcotrafficking, but given the armada assembling, there are fears the US intends to attack Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has said Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's days are numbered and, according to international reports, has been in several high-level meetings last week to discuss plans for the South American country.

Maduro believes the military buildup seeks to overthrow him as Washington continues to term his leadership as illegitimate and claim he is complicit in narcotrafficking.

The USS Gerald R Ford and its carrier strike group are the latest addition to US military assets in the region. The aircraft carrier is the newest and largest carrier in the world. There are also over 10,000 sailors and military personnel present in the region.