Revitalisation plan: all must win

-

Many years ago, I went to Carrera Island with two friends: one, a raj yogi, was going to lead a meditation session with some prisoners. Upon arriving on the island, I was struck by its beauty. With its profusion of green, surrounding ocean, open, breezy atmosphere and whitewashed walls and small white buildings along the walkway up to our destination, it felt like a Greek island resort.

Some men, moving around with apparent freedom, laughing, playing basketball, did not look like prisoners. If ever there was an amazing place in which one could be incarcerated, that was it – at least from the nature-based perspective.

Structural decline and human-rights issues prompted talk of the official closure of Carrera Island prison since 2013. The island is a jewel of potential, so it comes as no surprise to hear that in its Revitalisation Blueprint, the Government is proposing the island’s transformation into “Isla Carrera Resort,” a luxury 75-room boutique hotel.

At first glance, the architectural designs for the Carrera resort do not appeal to me. This is not a complaint, but my personal opinion. I know that many others in TT like the glossy look and feel of large buildings, but when I view such images, I immediately consider the destruction (removal) of vegetation in order to enable the construction of the vision perceiving “bigger is better.”

However, a look at the related website details some appealing qualities and proposed efforts to be compassionate toward nature: the Wellness and Cultural Sanctuary, featuring “open-air spas, meditation terraces and culinary pavilions” as well as “marine eco-parks and nature trails that integrate renewable energy systems, rainwater harvesting and coral-reef conservation,” and the use as well of “low-impact building materials” and the like.

The name “Tamana” conjures up personal memories of drives through a verdant landscape, trekking to the Caves of Tamana to see the millions of bats, recalling a friend speak of the natural joys of living on green acres in that area…and so on.

So admittedly, on first seeing mention of a 500-acre Tamana Prison Campus, I flinched – envisioning that 500 acres of Nature would have to be cleared, inevitably displacing wild animals as their habitat is destroyed to make way for man’s “path to progress.” In this case, progress would be the “modern, purpose-built facility” which (according to the website) “moves beyond the idea of punishment to focus on education, reform and reintegration.” The accompanying animated video depicts an impressive-looking, almost luxurious penal facility. It all sounds great, as the website further assures of Government’s commitment to creating a “fairer, more compassionate society that believes in second chances and the power of structured opportunity.”

Many may “ooh” and “aah” at the projected, Dubai-esque images of revitalisation for San Fernando into a “vibrant coastal city,” including 1,800 residences, a 50-berth marina, five-star hotel and conference centre, various shops, cafes, the Plaza San Carlos, the Health City South project…and so on.

The convincing writing and glossy images appear “grand” in the eyes of those who equate towering structures and expensive-looking waterfront properties with achievement…but admittedly, my first thought on seeing this was that there will still be unspayed/unneutered stray dogs walking along the streets of Sando, their starving, homeless reality juxtaposed even more starkly against the concrete, glass and metal visions of grandeur. Forgive me if I missed it…but does the Revitalisation Blueprint include plans for our just-as-worthy animal citizens?

I (and others) would love to see plans for state-of-the art, all-species animal rescue/welfare centres across TT, including advanced veterinary equipment and sponsored/subsidised programmes (such as spay/neuter clinics), veterinary and animal educational and training facilities, acres of land for animals’ rehabilitation, spaces for therapeutic human/animal interaction, animal-welfare education classes for the general public, and provision for care of domestic and wild animals and livestock. Successful examples around the world can offer inspiration, for instance the animal services shelter in Santa Clara, California (which can cater for up to 8,000 animals annually) which features “advanced medical clinics, custom cat condos and dog dorms, specialised outdoor rehabilitation space, a barn and pasture for large livestock and emergency shelter capacity for community pets.”

More can be said on this, but for now let us agree that for the revitalisation of TT to make full sense it must include structures and services to facilitate the overall well-being of all living beings – so that everyone, everything wins.