Policeman calls for back-up after being thrown out casino

A policeman who was thrown out of a casino, was left disappointed after colleagues refused to help him arrest the security guard who ejected him from the premises.

Around 11.41 pm on November 14, officers from St Joseph CID were carrying out an exercise in Curepe when they received a report of an officer requesting help to arrest someone at a casino in Grand Bazaar.

The police arrived at Grand Bazaar, a half hour later and met with a man who identified himself as a senior officer assigned to the Port of Spain Division.

The officer told his colleagues he was at a casino and had an altercation with one of the managers at the establishment.

He said she asked one of the estate constables assigned to the casino to remove him from the property, and while doing so, one of the estate constables assaulted him by grabbing his hand and pushing him onto a gaming machine and then out of the establishment.

The senior officer identified the constable who was told about the allegations against him before being interviewed and cautioned. Shortly after, Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) officers also arrived at the casino.

According to a police report, the senior officer was behaving in an aggressive manner and requested that the estate constable be immediately arrested.

However, police advised him that based on the circumstances, responding officers had no reason to arrest the casino's security guard at that time and that the matter will have to be investigated further.

The officer was advised to seek medical attention, if so needed, and that an investigator would be subsequently appointed.