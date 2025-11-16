One critical, two injured in Sando drive-by shooting

- File photo

AN unidentified man is in hospital in a critical condition after he and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting along Sutton Street, San Fernando on the morning of November 15.

CCTV footage posted to social media showed the victims exiting a white Nissan Almera with three other men, when another car quickly pulled up and an occupant sitting in the back on the right, pointed a gun through the car's window and opened fire.

The group scattered while the gunman focused shots on the unidentified man whop by this time, had collapsed and lay helpless on the roadway. He was shot multiple times. The other two injured men, both aged 21, and from Ste Madeleine and Battoo Avenue, Marabella, later told police they ran into a nearby bar after hearing the gunshots where they realised they were both shot in their feet.

After the shooting stopped and the car with the gunman had sped off, a group of people surrounded the badly bleeding man who was placed into the Almera and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. The injured men were also taken to the hospital. No arrest has been made and police are continuing enquiries.