Martinez, Pantin, Walker notch double-wins on opening night of Short Course Champs

Swimmer Ornella Walker. - FILE PHOTO

MARENA Martinez (Marlins), Serenity Pantin (Bluefins) and Ornella Walker (Aqua Warriors) splashed to back-to-back victories in their respective events on night one of the National Open Short Course Championship, which swam off at the Aquatic Centre in Balmain, on November 14.

Martinez opened her campaign with a win in the women’s 11 and over 1500m freestyle. She touched the wall in 18 minutes and 26.45 seconds (18:26.45) to best Blue Lightning’s Ava Charles (20:30.17) and fellow Marlins swimmer Zahara Anthony (21:19.97), who were second and third, respectively.

Later on, the 13-year-old Martinez was victorious once more, this time, in the 11 and over 200m individual medley (IM). She clocked 2:34.39, while Anthony (2:36.88) trailed closely behind in runner-up position, with RWB Aquatics’ Siddhi Sieusankar (2:42.31) rounding off the top three respectively.

In the U10 girls 200m freestyle, Pantin proved a clear cut above the rest as her winning time of 2:31.73 was over six minutes faster than her nearest rival. Marlins’ Chloe-Mari Julien (2:37.89) came in second while Bluefins’ Athalia Giddings (2:38.97) placed third.

Likewise, Pantin also contested the 50m backstroke as the night progressed, and came up trumps in 34.27s. Target Aquatics’ Genesis Marchan (35.39s) was second while Giddings (37.66s) came in third.

Walker, competing out of the girls 11 and over division, swam to victory in the 100m freestyle in 59.38s. She beat to the line Atlantis’ Keryn Burke (1:00.23) and unattached representative Zara Persico (1:00.35), who were second and third, respectively.

Walker also topped the field in the 50m backstroke by touching the wall in 29.57s. Tidal Wave’s Alysssa Reid (31.43s) and unattached swimmer Zara Persico (32.02s) completed the top three.

Additionally, Olympian Dylan Carter (unattached) cruised to the top of the rostrum after clocking 23.07s in the boys 11 and over 50m backstroke. Christian Awah, also unattached, finished in runner-up spot in 25.85s while Flying Fish’s Evan Gillard Bruce came in third in 26.70s.

And in the two relay events — U10 mixed 400m freestyle and 11 and over mixed 400m freestyle — Marlins and RWB Aquatics teams, respectively, were triumphant.

In the former, Marlins’ quartet of Jonna Alleyne, Jesse Robertson, Chloe-Mari Julien and Dax Harris touched the wall in a winning time of 5:04.53.

In the latter and final event of the night, RWB’s Toni Rae Yates, Quillon Leera, Sieusankar and Anpherne Bernard shut out all opposing teams with a 3:52.22 clocking.

Night two action resumed on November 15.