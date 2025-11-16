Malachi Joseph, a football prodigy in the making

Malachi Joseph in action on the field. -

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Malachi Joseph is already turning heads on the football field with his raw talent, discipline and passion for the sport, and seems to be on his way to becoming one of TT's and the world's future football stars.

On November 4, the standard four student from the St Paul's Boys' Anglican Primary School in San Fernando was named most valuable player (MVP) after a thrilling match against San Fernando Boys' RC School at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Malachi is considered one of the standout players in the Victoria Educational District's Under-11 Primary School Football Tournament, thanks to his effortless ball control, sharp awareness on the field and confidence.

His school won the tournament three-nil.

Malachi, a midfield attacker, looks up at one of the greatest footballers of all time, Argentine-born Lionel Messi.

As a teenager, Messi and his family relocated to Barcelona, where he began playing for FC Barcelona's under-14 team, and Malachi wants to follow in his footsteps.

"One day, I want to join the FC Barcelona Academy in Spain. Messi is my favourite player. He plays on the wing and strikes as well. I want to be a professional player. I feel good when I play on the field," Malachi said.

"I always work hard on and off the field. If I lose the ball while playing, I would try harder and harder to get it back and to help my teammates."

His love for football started years earlier, not on a field, but in the yard of the family's home in Marabella, where he would kick bottles constantly.

"I played and kicked bottles in the yard. The yard was like my football field, and the bottles, the footballs. I just love football," he said.

"My sister (Maleeka Joseph, 13) wanted to play football too. But she chose running instead."

Malachi's mother, Nicole Peters, recalled noticing his natural ability.

At six years old, she enrolled him in the Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy (DWSA) in Marabella.

Peters said she realised he had something special and she did not want to see "that talent go to waste."

Since then, Malachi's dedication has been unwavering.

He trains regularly, balancing schoolwork with his football sessions, and his efforts are paying off.

Today, he remains a key member of DWSA and also trains under coach Anthony Sherwood, who continues to refine his technical and tactical understanding of the game.

At school, his coach, Rondell Renwick, describes him as a standout athlete, both for his skill and attitude.

"I am blessed to be able to coach him," Renwick said proudly. "He is disciplined and, mark my words, he's one for the future. He is special."