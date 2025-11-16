Malabar Youngstars, Athletic Utd clash for EFA title

Kendell Boneo (L) of the Malabar Youngstars FC and Raymi Butler of Wallerfield FC clash for the ball at the Eastern Football Association tournament at the Arima Velodrome, Vinale Street, Arima on November 2. - Faith Ayoung

Holders Malabar Youngstars and Athletic United FC will contest the final of the 2025 Eastern Football Association (EFA) tournament from 7 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds on November 16 after getting contrasting semifinal wins on November 9.

In the first semi in La Horquetta, Athletic United booked their spot in the final when they got a 1-0 victory over FC Maloney, with Terron Miller scoring the decisive goal in the 27th minute.

In the second game of the semifinal double-header, Malabar coasted to a 3-0 victory over challengers CPC Athletic International Academy. Malabar opened the scoring in the 37th minute through striker Ronaldo Boyce. The Malabar team took a 1-0 lead to the half and their advantage was doubled in the 61st minute when CPC Athletic International Academy player Khaden Caraby scored an own goal. With the CPC team desperately trying to get back into the game, Malabar put the result beyond all reasonable doubt in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time when substitute Shandon Llanos scored his team’s third and final goal.

On November 16, Malabar will try to make it back-to-back EFA titles after edging CG Poseidon 2-1 in last year’s finale. Athletic United will have alternate plans, though.

From 5 pm in the third-place playoff, CPC Athletic International Academy and FC Maloney will square off as they try to land a $5,000 prize. The first- and second-placed will receive $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.