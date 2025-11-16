Liming cop's car with bulletproof vest, badge stolen

- File photo

A policeman’s car, which contained his TTPS-issued bulletproof vest and Police ID badge, was stolen while he was liming in Aranguez.

The 31-year-old constable later told officers he went to a house on Johnny King Road, Aranguez around 8.30 pm on November 15.

He parked his white Nissan Tiida on the eastern side of the road and went into the house, but when he returned around 2 am the next morning, the car was missing. A report was made and Barataria CID officers, who were on mobile patrol, arrived five minutes later and interviewed him.

The officer, who is assigned to the Besson Street Police Station, told his colleagues he had left his police-issued bulletproof vest, a pair of police uniform pants and his police badge in the car. He said the car has no GPS and police were unable to get any footage of the theft. Investigations are continuing.

CAR STOLEN AS MAN RETRIEVES HUB CAPS

In an unrelated incident, a man’s car was stolen after he stopped to retrieve hub caps which had, moments earlier, fallen off his car.

The 30-year-old El Dorado man was driving his white Nissan Note south along Huggins Street in Tacarigua when his car hit the pavement.

The man realised his hub caps had fallen off the rim and parked his car a short distance away, got out and walked back to retrieve the hub caps. The engine was on and idling.

As he was busy retrieving the hub caps, the man heard the sound of a car door closing and the car speeding off, and when he checked, realised it was his being driven at high speed east along the Eastern Main Road. A report was made and PC Soyer of Arouca Police Station is investigating.