Holy Trinity Cathedral hosts fundraising golf tourney

Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain.

The Holy Trinity Cathedral, a registered heritage site with the National Trust of TT, will host a special Fundraising Golf Tournament to support ongoing restoration efforts.

The event tees off at the St Andrews Golf Course in Maraval on November 16 with an 8 am shotgun start.

Participants will compete in a Two-Ball Better Ball – 85 per cent format. Registration is $3,500 per team.

Organisers have welcomed the public, corporate partners, and golf enthusiasts to support this important initiative, which contributes directly to the preservation of one of TT’s historic architectural landmarks.

For registration or sponsorship details, interested persons may contact: Christopher Skinner on 680-4110 or Kirby Anthony Hosang on 678-8770.

Email inquiries can also be sent to cathedralhtcgolf@gmail.com.