CJ to prioritise re-opening of courts, speedier trials

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh -

CHIEF JUSTICE Ronnie Boodoosingh has signalled his intention to reopen court buildings as a matter of priority.

He was addressing members of the legal fraternity at the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LATT’s) annual Dinner and Awards ceremony at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain, on November 14.

Boodoosingh said since assuming the position of Chief Justice three weeks ago, he has been listening to the concerns and grievances of people in groups and individually in relation to issues confronting the fraternity.

“I met with your executive and received a large folder, mysteriously entitled “dossier,” on various issues of relevance to the profession. Having read parts of it, the Mission Impossible theme song and instructions came to mind. If you know the show, you would appreciate that impossible missions are made possible by creative and strategic hard work,” he said.

Boodoosingh said in the coming weeks, he will reveal some priorities he intends to pursue.

He briefly mentioned three items.

“The first is the priority of the re-opening and maximum use of court buildings, some of which have been closed for a considerable time.

For example, the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court remains under repair, with costs climbing and timelines extended more than four years after it was closed to the public.

Many court hearings, since the covid19 pandemic, have been transformed to virtual hearings.

"Technology is good, but justice must include in-person human interaction,” Boodoosingh said.

The CJ also gave notice of his desire to lead “a more efficient, high-performing judiciary, where the public receives value for money invested.”

He continued, “Timelines for hearing and the fair determination of cases must be reduced and standards have to be firmly adopted. Citizens have the right to expect the hearing of their cases and delivery of decisions within a reasonable time.”

Thirdly, Boodoosingh told the audience he intends to be a collaborative Chief Justice.

“I plan to listen and consult on important decisions. This includes judicial officers and stakeholders, a key one of which is the Law Association. We may not always agree on everything, but I promise to listen and to try to work through issues as they arise and to work positively for the transformation of the judiciary.”

He argued the Judiciary is only as strong as the Bar.

“It is from the Bar that our members come and it is on the Bar that we depend on for support, ideas and sustenance.”

In this regard, Boodoosingh outlined some measures to facilitate greater effectiveness in its operations.

He said, “The Family Court has had no space for some time. The Court of Appeal, which will begin sitting as one panel again from the new year, will return to the Hall of Justice. This will open up some courtrooms at the Waterfront Judicial Centre for use by the Family Court.”

Boodoosingh said while this arrangement for the Family Court is not ideal, “It is an interim measure while we pursue an alternative location for a dedicated Family Court facility.”

He said he is also trying to galvanise resources to pursue the work on the Supreme Court, San Fernando, “in the hope that by the end of 2026 we should be back in the building, open for business.”

Boodoosingh added, “Access to justice is a priority. The ability of young lawyers and the public to enter the courtrooms and listen to cases is critical for the growth and development of our young professionals and for open justice.”

He also promised to address the issues plaguing the Magistrate’s Courts at another time.

“I expect we can collaborate on continuing education plans for both the Bar and the Bench.”

In congratulating the awardees, Boodoosingh said, “Theirs has been a wonderful and varied influence on the Bar, Bench and the practice. There are many stories to be told by them and we need to cherish their contributions, because it is on their diligence and pursuit of excellence that we stand today. They deserve every accolade. I wish them continued service in good health and enjoyment of the rewards of their efforts.”

Eight lawyers were recognised for their contribution to the profession. They are former CCJ judge Rolston Nelson SC, Vishnu Deonarine, Ynolde Martineau, Surujdeo Nanan, Dawn Paris, Ronald Paris, and Carlyle Serrano.

The CJ prefaced his address by saying he was once an active member of the Law Association, serving under the tenures of Senior Counsel Frank Solomon and Russell Martineau. He said he also sat on the Disciplinary Committee, chaired then by Hendrickson Seunath SC.

He told guests, “Over the years, I participated in activities, including advocacy training and given talks to LATT members and sub-groupings of lawyers. So I am no stranger and I can assure you, I do not intend to be a stranger to you.”

Boodoosingh also congratulated the LATT’s council members for the hard work they put in, voluntarily, in service of the profession.

“I assure you of my commitment to working together in the years ahead to ensure that trust and confidence in the judiciary and the profession are enhanced.”