CJ Boodoosingh's pledge: Sando Supreme Court will soon reopen

DON'T WORRY: Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh as he addressed the Assembly of Southern Lawyers' annual Christmas dinner on November 15 at the Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

CHIEF Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh has vowed to work closely with “those who control public funds” to ensure the long-awaited reopening of the San Fernando Supreme Court building. He said the Judiciary is committed to restoring timely, accessible justice to the southern region.

After five years of uncertainty, the CJ made a firm commitment on November 15, as he was honoured by his former peers at the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) at its annual Christmas dinner at the Pointe-a-Pierre Staff Club.

Boodoosingh said his connection to the shuttered San Fernando courthouse is deeply personal as it was within its walls, his first exposure to the legal profession took place, where he watched seasoned attorneys including former president Anthony Carmona, former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj – who was in the audience – and others argue constitutional and criminal matters on creaking wooden flooring.

In an immediate response to this pledge, Assembly of Southern Lawyers president Saira Lakhan later told Newsday, "We applaud the chief justice’s prioritisation of reopening court buildings and his expressed commitment to improving access to justice for southern communities and to the wider nation."

She said the assembly stands ready to collaborate with the judiciary to improve access to justice.

The courthouse has been shuttered since 2020, with all San Fernando matters diverted to the Princes Town judicial centre.

In his address, the CJ delivered what the ASL president called "the strongest signal yet," that meaningful progress is finally on the horizon.

“We in the judiciary intend to work alongside those who control public funds to have that iconic Supreme Court building in San Fernando reopened for business in the shortest possible time,” Boodoosingh declared to resounding applause.

He stressed that the court’s reopening was not simply a facilities issue but a constitutional one, saying the judiciary’s core duty is “the just and fair hearing and determination of cases within a reasonable time.”

His comments followed a November 13 walk through of the dilapidated building with Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee, where the pair were updated on stalled restoration works.

Originally estimated at $12.8 million, the cost has ballooned to $22.1 million, with repairs halted since July when Udecott terminated the contractor. The state agency has said it cannot proceed until the judiciary reconfirms the project scope and funding, signalling that, even with approvals, reopening may not be possible before late 2026.

Lakhan, in her address, welcomed Boodoosingh's pledge and told the audience which included energy, health and defence ministers Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Lackram Bodoe and Wayne Sturge, respectively, Hugh Wooding Law School principal Rudranath Maharaj and head of the Criminal Bar Association, Israel Khan, SC, that, “For the first time in a long time, there is hope.”

She said Boodoosingh’s elevation, coupled with his stated commitment, has rekindled optimism in a community long frustrated by delays, relocations and uncertainty.

“We look forward to working with you as we pursue the shared goal of fair, timely and accessible justice," Lakhan said.