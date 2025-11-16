Career fair at Santa Maria RC School: A world of opportunities

A teacher with students at Santa Maria RC School in Moruga at the Career Fair. -

IN a groundbreaking event for Santa Maria RC School, students were introduced to a variety of career paths at the school's first-ever Career Fair, held at the school along Penal Rock Road in Moruga.

The event, on November 7, featured a range of professionals and community leaders sharing their knowledge and experiences with the school's young minds.

Traditionally, the school hosted a smaller-scale career day with just three guest speakers, but this year's fair was a significant expansion of that format.

The Career Fair, aptly named "Community Helpers," was organised by the school's principal, Genevieve Gopaul-Francis, and staff members in collaboration with the PTA, led by Choy Aping.

The goal of the event was to expose students to a variety of careers, spark curiosity about different professions, and help connect classroom learning to real-world applications.

"We wanted to show the children that there are many paths they can take in life, not just the ones they might already be familiar with," said Gopaul-Francis.

Students at the fair showed their career interests, with some expressing a desire to become sports and news reporters.

Other career fields, such as law enforcement, agriculture, and healthcare, also drew the attention of the young attendees.

Among the representatives at the fair was a team from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), who spoke about the variety of career opportunities within the health sector, ranging from doctors to orderlies.

Community police officers also attended, educating students about the many roles available in the police service beyond just becoming a police officer.

They highlighted careers such as lawyers, legal officers, cooks, and prosecutors, as well as opportunities in various police units.

Fire officers and prison officers also spoke to the students about the vital work they do in their respective fields.

Additionally, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land, and Fisheries gave a hands-on demonstration of hydroponics, introducing students to innovative agricultural practices. They explained how such practices could serve both as a career and as a way to contribute to food security in the country.

Esther Brereton, the librarian from the recently refurbished Moruga Public Library in Gran Chemin and representative of the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS), also took part in the event.

Brereton hosted a read-aloud session, during which she read The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, among others.

She spoke to the students about the importance of literacy and how reading could open doors to various careers.

The event also featured former West Indies women's cricket captain Merissa Aguilleira and representatives from the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).

Aguilleira, a Moruga native, shared her journey in sports, inspiring students to consider careers in athletics, coaching, sports management and sports science.

SporTT, which has partnered with the school to introduce cricket training to students, was enthusiastic about the fair's success.

Coach Daniel Cooper, who also works with the Cooper11 Foundation, has helped revitalise the cricket programme at the school.

Thanks to his efforts, the sport has seen a resurgence, with nearly every student now involved in cricket.

Residents said cricket was fading, but now, the whole school is invested and the children are excited about the sport."

SporTT also took to Facebook, praising the event. "Our Community Sport team is on the ground bringing the energy and inspiration to Moruga today!" it said.

"Invited to Santa Maria RC School's very first Career Fair, the Sports in Schools Unit is giving students a taste of how sport can open doors on and off the field."

Santa Maria RC School, though small with a population of fewer than 100 students, has produced many notable figures, including the current Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro.

Students left the event inspired and eager to explore the many paths available to them.

In a heartfelt message posted on the school's Facebook page, the school thanked all the organisations and individuals who participated in the fair, including SporTT and coach Aguilleira, who was lauded as "our very own Moruga girl, champion cricketer."

For students and staffers, the Career Fair was more than just a day of learning; it was a glimpse into the future, filled with endless possibilities.