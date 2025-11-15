Young parranderos face off in El Dorado
THE next generation of parranderos took centre stage on November 15 for the primary school category of the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s Junior Parang Festival.
The theme for 2025 is Somos Un Solo Pueblo (we are one village).
Twenty-five primary schools competed in the Tribute to Icons and the musical face-off categories at the El Dorado East Secondary School (El Do Blue)..
The Tribute to Icons is a creative presentation on a much-admired parang legend.
On November 16, 15 secondary schools will be vying for top honours in the two categories.
Here are some of the primary schoolers at the competition.
