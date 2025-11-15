Xtra Foods donates $20k to upgrade Success Laventille computer lab

Angelo Daniel Austin, chief executive officer of Xtra Foods, presents a cheque to Success Laventille Secondary School principal Stacey Lezama at the 2025 graduation ceremony recently. -

STUDENTS of Success Laventille Secondary School will benefit from an upgrade to their computer lab after a $20,000 donation from Xtra Foods supermarket.

In a news release on November 14, Xtra Foods said it had made an investment of $20,000 to upgrade the computer lab at the school.

The cheque was presented during the school’s 2025 graduation ceremony, where Xtra Foods CEO Angelo Daniel Austin, an alumnus of the school, was the feature speaker.

The release said the moment brought the past and present together.

It added, “Speaking to graduates, teachers and parents, he (Austin) delivered a message rooted in lived experience: one of faith, perseverance and the power of belief.“

“When we invest in education, we’re not just upgrading labs, we’re opening doors,” Austin said.

“These students are navigating a digital world, and we want to make sure they’re not left behind. We see them not just as students, but as future innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. This contribution is one way we say, we believe in you.”

Reflecting on his own journey from student to CEO, Austin shared how moments like these remind him of the importance of giving back.

He thanked Anon Naipaul, executive chairman of Xtra Foods, for his continued belief and mentorship over the years and acknowledged the Xtra Foods family, whose dedication makes a meaningful impact like this possible.

“None of this is done alone. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received, and it’s only right that we pass that on, especially to young people with untapped potential.”

“The investment is part of Xtra Foods’ broader mission to nurture talent, inspire growth and uplift communities, especially those that have long been overlooked,” the release said.

“Success Laventille holds a special place in our hearts,” Austin added.

“We are proud to play a role in their story.”

From the classroom to the communities it serves, Xtra Foods continues to stand firmly behind education, equity, and empowerment, investing today in the future we all share, the release stated.