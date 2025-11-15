Works and Infrastructure ministry moves to fill 1,100 vacancies

Candidates go through the second phase of the National Recruitment Drive on November 14. - Photo courtesy MOWI

THE Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has begun screening candidates following the National Recruitment Drive, held at the National Cycling Velodrome, Balmain, Couva, between October 19-24.

In a news release on November 14, the ministry said it is advancing the recruitment process to fill 1,100 vacancies.

It said vacancies in the ministry span a range of operational and technical roles, including labourers, semi-skilled labourers, tradesmen assistants, electricians, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, medium equipment operators, plumbers, masons, carpenters, watchmen, river control workers, polishers and heavy loaders.

The release said that during the initial recruitment application process, the ministry received over 28,000 applications, out of which approximately 6,800 people applied for positions of labourers.

On November 14, the ministry began its mass screening for the first cohort of candidates for labourers.

The release said the screening exercise will run until November 21.

The ministry aims to interview 1,000 applicants a day.

According to the release, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John said, “This recruitment drive is more than a process. It is a promise kept by the government of TT. We said we would create opportunities, and we are doing exactly that by opening doors for citizens who want to work and contribute to building a better country. By strengthening our teams on the ground, we are strengthening the ministry’s capacity to respond, deliver and make a real difference in communities.

John said one of the ministry’s key priorities is ensuring that TT’s roadways and public infrastructure are properly maintained and that TT continues building an orderly, well-functioning society.

“I am genuinely excited to welcome the successful participants, who will play an important role in driving this effort forward.

"Applicants participating in the first day of screening expressed their appreciation at being given the opportunity to advance in the process. Many shared that they are excited to be considered, hopeful for employment and eager to contribute to their country through public service.”

The ministry said it is working towards December 1 to deploy short-listed labourers.

Those successful after a probation period will be deployed to the ministry's district offices across the country to support several priority projects, it added.