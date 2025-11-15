Windies look to rebound in ODIs against New Zealand

West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope drives down the ground versus New Zealand in their first T20 at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 5. Photo courtesy CWI media -

West Indies will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on hosts New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series at Hagley Oval on November 15, from 9 pm (TT time).

Coming off a 3-1 T20 series defeat to the Black Caps, the Caribbean team hope to fare better in the 50-over format, despite losing their last ODI series 2-1 to Bangladesh in late October.

This series is the maroon’s penultimate for the 2025 season, as they prepare to close off the year with a three-match Test series against New Zealand in December – completing a multi-format tour.

West Indies received a boost in their attack for this format as opener John Campbell makes a return to the ODI set up after six years, followed by fast bowlers Johann Layne and Shamar Springer, both receiving maiden call-ups.

Additionally, all-rounder Matthew Forde returns to the set up after dislocating his shoulder during the T20 series.

Layne, Springer and Forde took the places of spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein, in addition to pacer Ramon Simmonds. Also sidelined were quicks Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, along with Jediah Blades.

The Windies last won an ODI series in August, after pulling off a 2-1 triumph over Pakistan at home in the Caribbean. Earlier on, they lost 3-0 to England in May, which was their only other ODI series for the year.

If they can conquer the Kiwis across the next three matches, West Indies would have won two of their four ODI series this year.

West Indies squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.