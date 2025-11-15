Unbeaten run, delayed fixtures keep Signal Hill in SSFL race

Signal Hill Secondary School's Jaquon Defour controls the ball against San Juan North Secondary School during the SSFL premier division match at San Juan North Secondary School on November 4. - Ayanna Kinsale

Signal Hill Secondary are not counting their chickens before they hatch.

With the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division entering its final round of fixtures, the title race remains open – particularly due to Signal Hill’s unique position as the only team with four matches left to play.

They sit in fifth, on 25 points from 11 games, meaning they still have significant mathematical leverage in the standings to not only break into the top three, but also become the one of two title contenders on the final matchday on November 27.

If Signal Hill win their next three matches – versus St Augustine (November 17), Trinity College East (November 20) and Malick (November 24) – they will climb to 34 points, drawing level with current leaders Naparima College (34 points), before the two face each other in their final fixture.

In this scenario, that head-to-head clash effectively becomes a winner-takes-all title decider. Signal Hill’s goal difference is strong enough that a three-match winning run would likely leave them competitive on tiebreakers.

If they win the four matches, Signal Hill would be crowned league champions for the first time. Their fate, therefore, remains firmly in their own hands. This is Signal Hill’s second year in the SSFL.

Signal Hill and Scarborough Secondary had several games postponed due to unavailable flights and the lack of seats on vessels between the twin islands. Scarborough, though, are in the relegation zone with two matches remaining.

This unexpected delay, however, has now placed Signal Hill in an interesting position regarding their potential title chase.

Head coach of the Tobago team Downie Marcelle knows what’s at stake for the team but prefers to keep his players grounded ahead of a busy, title-challenging week.

“We are taking it one game at a time and not getting carried away at all,” Marcelle said. “We have to try our best to manage our boys to ensure we get enough rest between games. We don’t want to overwork them and then they are fatigued and we can’t get the best out of them.”

He added that they have no room for slip-ups, saying, “We have to stay perfect or near perfect to win the league. One game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.”

After playing 11 matches this season, Signal Hill are unbeaten in the last seven games and now staking a late claim for the coveted crown.

Marcelle believes their improved form stems largely from taking chances early in matches, something they struggled with earlier in the season. He said they often created opportunities but were not finishing them, though recent performances have seen goals arrive within the first ten to 20 minutes. Much of the squad remains intact from last year, losing only three players, and the team’s understanding and continuity have carried over, he added.

Marcelle confirmed that their preparation also increased significantly since they started training earlier this year, in June, spending a month in the gym before beginning field sessions and a heavy schedule of practice games in July.

Meanwhile, in other matches on the final day’s play, second-ranked St Benedict’s (33 points) take on 11th placed Trinity East, and can only lift the crown if they win their final match and Naparima lose to Signal Hill. St Benedict’s are dependent on results elsewhere and cannot surpass Signal Hill, if Signal Hill win out.

Third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (31) are still mathematically alive, but require Naparima and St Benedict’s to drop points while they win their final match. They cannot catch a surging Signal Hill who win all four games.

As it stands, Signal Hill remain the most intriguing contender but also with the clearest route to controlling the title outcome. Winning their next three, and the league’s most anticipated fixture – their showdown away to Naparima – will more than likely decide the SSFL championship, if the Tobago team doesn’t drop points across next week’s matches.

SSFL Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*14*11*1*2*40*7*33*34

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*14*27*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

Signal Hill*11*8*1*2*30*11*19*25

St Anthony's College*15*8*1*6*30*25*5*25

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

Trinity Moka*13*7*1*5*27*30*-3*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*13*4*1*8*19*41*-22*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

St Augustine*14*3*3*8*16*43*-17*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*13*2*4*7*16*31*-15*10

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0