THA election fever rising in Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy THA

THA election fever is in the air and several political parties are quietly mobilising, including screening candidates, even as the date for the elections has not yet been announced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Augustine’s Tobago People’s Party (TPP) screened nominees for three electoral districts at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on November 13.

The exercise was held a day after Augustine dissolved the assembly, paving the way for the next THA election.

Three nominees for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district were screened. They were incumbent Sonny Craig, Assistant Secretary, Office of the Chief Secretary, Kelton Thomas and Sean Mc Coon.

Screened for the Plymouth/Black Rock district were Kern Michael Alexis, Keron Duke and incumbent Niall George, Assistant Secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

Of the ten nominees vying to contest the Bethel/New Grange electoral district, only two appeared before the committee – current area representative Terance Baynes, Assistant Secretary, Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development and Alicia Roberts-Patterson.

The remaining nominees will face the committee when screenings resume on November 16 at the Shaw Park Complex from 10 am.

At the prize-giving ceremony for the Chief Secretary’s Art and Film competition on November 13, Augustine told reporters the party will announce the names of the successful nominees by the middle of next week.

Although a date for the THA election has not yet been announced, other political parties are gearing up for the campaign.

The Tobago Liberation Movement said it is ready for the election.

“The Tobago Liberation Movement is quite ready to contest all 15 seats in the Tobago House of Assembly elections coming up very soon,” said Anthony James, the party’s political leader. James added the party will be focusing on constitutional reform among other issues.

“The idea is swift and immediate constitutional reform. There will be change, real change because we will turn the House of Assembly into a hub of activity.”

Nickocy Phillips, political leader of the Unity of the People, said the party will be contesting the THA election. But he said the party is still looking for nominees for the various electoral districts.

“If people do not come forward, I know I will be representing my constituency of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and I will put my best foot forward. I have already met with the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) and I am ready for battle” Phillips told Newsday.

Phillips said the party will not be engaging in any tit-for-tat with its contenders.

Phillips said the tensions that exist among established parties or individuals will only hinder the island’s progress.

Urging Tobagonians to stay focused, Phillips said people must choose leadership based on merit and not emotion.