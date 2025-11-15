Rhythm of Culture by UWI dance community

The Awakening by guest performers Twin Inc. - Photos by Innis Francis

INNIS FRANCIS

It was an explosion of rigorous body contour and silhouette, fused with the harmonious drumming melodies as the dance community presented a two-day show at the Winifred Attwell Auditorium, Queen's Hall on November 7 and 8.

Paying homage to the founding coordinator of the UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) Dance Unit, Hazel Franco, the production Rhythm of Culture was cued as the Legacy Year Celebration.

The two-day fusion of dance was choreographed by Deon Baptiste, Bridgette Wilson, Sherma Burke, Colin Rampersad, Terry David, Terry Sprinter, Kizzy Murray, Cleavand Arlington Serries, Janiah Charles, Zerkiphe Francis, Jenniel Baptiste and Tueron Mckellar and Deboleena Paul, the dance unit coordinator.

The 28 characteristic pieces were performed by students of the BA and certificate programmes, alongside dancers from the wider community.

In Paul’s note, she indicated that dance far surpasses an artistic expression, but is a profound connection between body, mind, spirit and emotions.

She said: “Rooted in the ancient concept of Nitta Yoga, dance, music, sculpture, literature and life itself merge into a harmonious expression of creativity and being. Rhythm of Culture continues to embody the philosophy that art has the power to inspire, transform and unite. The festival encourages audience engagement by exploring the complex issues of our shared and individual lives while nurturing the next generation of artists. We are ever mindful that art cannot flourish without artists, and it is our mission to cultivate both the performers and the audiences who will sustain this vibrant legacy."

Some of this year’s stage presentations were works inspired by Caribbean heritage and enriched by Indian, modern, hip-hop and contemporary dance forms, representing dialogue between tradition and innovation, original choreography and fresh interpretation that reflect the vitality and diversity of TT’s cultural landscape.

On the final night, dance enthusiasts left the auditorium dancing and clapping following a rhythmic bongo performance by the Caribbean dance degree class.