Operation Festive Shield launched for Xmas, Carnival

ACP Rishi Singh and Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj speaks with a man, centre, during a walkabout on Friday. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

Police have launched their Christmas and Carnival crime prevention plan codenamed Festive Shield.

The anti-crime plan was launched with walkabouts by senior members of the TTPS and local government officials in Arima, Tunapuna and San Juan.

Newsday visited the Arima launch where ACP Rishi Singh, Supt Maynard-Wilson and Supt McKenzie were accompanied by Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj.

The group met with members of the public and listened to their crime-related concerns and complaints.

Several Arima residents raised concern over the number of homeless people in the borough and their conduct.

A woman said while she was unsure of the police’s role in addressing this issue, she hoped there was something they could do.

“They are all over and sleeping anywhere they want. I don’t know if (police) can hold them for loitering or something and pass them onto to the relevant authorities after but they need to get them off the street.” She added if the police couldn’t address it, then perhaps a social intervention was necessary.

“If not (the police), then there must be some social programme in a ministry that pays closer attention to this. It is on the brink of getting out of hand.”

Speaking after the walkabout, Maharaj told Newsday he was happy with the initiative and expects it will have a positive effect on crime-fighting in the borough.

He emphasised his commitment to working with the police to develop plans to address his burgesses’ concerns.

“Businesspeople complain about the vending on the pavement and a lot of people complain the vagrants. Traffic is also a problem with parking on both sides of the road.

“So it’s about listening to the voice of the people, documenting their concerns and coming up with a plan with the police.”

He suggested the increased police presence, coupled with technological advances, will reduce crime and lead to a safer Arima.

“The good thing is with technology, now, you can watch people from the sky. I say no more.”

He was hesitant to go into details about the technology being used but revealed, “We can know what is happening in Arima right through and that makes it easy. We can follow cars for example throughout the area.

The mayor warned criminals that the police have the support of the Arima Borough Corporation officials to do what is necessary to eradicate crime form the borough.

“My advice to those with bad intentions who are stealing, breaking and entering et cetera, the technology now is so advanced it makes it easier for the police to get information.

“And they have the full support of the Mayor and councillors.”

Maharaj added police are also adopting a more collaborative approach with the citizenry.

“The police are working with the public. Imagine the Assistant Commissioner was giving his phone number to people this morning and telling them to call him. I have never seen that. That is how serious the police are about fighting crime.”

Noting crime is solved by information and intelligence, he urged the public to return the favour and work with the police as it will surely benefit them in the long run.

“We have seen a downward trend in crime but police alone can’t do it. We need intelligence from the people. Send it through crime stoppers and any other channel. That is the only way it could work.

“Police are well-equipped, but they need the information and if they don’t get it the criminals will have the upper hand.”

Maharaj said in addition to working with the police, the public must also encourage a greater sense of community.

“Today is no time for enemies. Neighbours and families have to make back friends.

“If you have a home invasion and you and your neighbours not good, then what will happen? You must put all that enmity behind your back because we have to be each other’s brothers and sisters and watch each other.”