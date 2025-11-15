No need for mokofear, CoP

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro would have no need to intimidate the citizenry with the "vengeance of moko" ("CoP: US strikes disrupting drug and contraband flow," Guardian, November 5) if he addressed tangibly the reason people do not inform his officers about wrongdoers.

The Police Service Act (and parliamentarians of all stripes) prevent Guevarro from ridding his organisation of its extorters, its murderers, its kidnappers, its people traffickers and its pimps. The judiciary and the Director of Public Prosecutions offer him no help either.

It amuses no one to hear references to local cultural figures when the CoP is supposed to be commenting on brutal, ubiquitous crime. Guevarro's officers know who among their well-outfitted, sometimes incompetent, often indifferent colleagues are wrongdoers.

They may be hesitating, as is certainly the citizenry, to report their colleagues because no tangible result will follow. Instead, suspension on half pay results, which is, in fact, an improvement in circumstances.

In the history of the police service has ever an officer been dismissed?

The police should fear the vengeance of moko; the citizenry continue to fear every day in TT.

A BLADE

via e-mail