New strategies to save SIDS

-

THE EDITOR: I refer to the spectacle of yet another COP (Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC) negotiation – the so-called “climate ambition summit, which has once again exposed the hollow rhetoric and disgraceful inertia of the world’s biggest polluters toward small island developing states (SIDS).

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ)’s 2025 advisory opinion is a historic legal declaration, yes, but let’s not be deluded: neither the cumulative efforts of AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States) nor the new-found moral clarity of the ICJ have compelled the G20 giants to deliver what’s owed, nor have they shifted from their well-worn playbook of foot-dragging and bureaucratic stalling.

For decades, SIDS have contributed less than one per cent of greenhouse gas emissions but bear vastly disproportionate climate risks – 18 per cent of their GDP lost annually to disasters, compared to a global average of three per cent. And the funding response? Scandalous.

All 39 SIDS combined receive only 0.2 per cent of global climate finance, amounting to barely US$2 billion per year – when at least US$12 billion annually is needed just for adaptation, a figure that could yield as much as US$48 billion in economic benefits. To add insult to injury, nearly half of this “support” comes as loans, piling more debt on already crisis-stricken economies: 70 per cent of SIDS now face chronic or impending debt distress (ref: climate policy initiative).

Why are we still discussing whether adaptation finance should be delivered as grants? It is unconscionable, even perverse, to offer loans – as if SIDS, which did not cause this crisis, should beggar themselves further simply to survive its effects. The endless demands for documentation, justification, and arcane “progress reports” serve only to delay and deter critical projects and give major emitters cover for their ongoing inaction.

Instead of pretending that non-binding legal opinions will magically unlock funds, or that technical tinkering by AOSIS will shame global giants into action, new strategies are essential:

• Establish direct, grant-based disbursement windows within all multilateral climate funds for SIDS, with automatic eligibility pegged to catastrophic risk exposure – not GDP or credit rating.

• Redirect a portion of G20 fossil fuel subsidy expenditures (which dwarf global SIDS adaptation needs many times over) straight into dedicated, replenishing adaptation funds for the most vulnerable islands.

• Tie trade preferences and market access for major emitters to their fulfilment of hard adaptation grant targets – if polluters can walk away from climate responsibility, they should likewise walk away from favourable trade deals.

• Set up regional Caribbean and Pacific project management offices, funded by global climate finance, to streamline compliance and reporting – and liberate SIDS leaders to manage real resilience, not just paperwork.

• Ultimately, create legally binding enforcement measures – via the ICJ or otherwise – that empower SIDS and their allies to trigger penalties (tariffs, asset seizures, or similar) against delinquent polluters.

Until the world’s largest climate offenders replace their empty promises with unconditional, predictable grants – settled promptly and without ridiculous red tape – let us call this system what it is: a sophisticated farce, expertly designed to deflect blame while SIDS are left to drown, both literally and financially.

FAZIR KHAN

civil and environmental engineer