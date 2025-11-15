Manhunt for Carrera Prison escapee

Carerra Island Prison escapee Jamal Joseph. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

A manhunt is underway to recapture a prisoner who escaped from the Carrera Convict Prison on November 14.

A release from the prison service identified the prisoner as Jamal Joseph.

Joseph was discovered missing around 8.32 pm during routine checks, the statement said.

Joseph was serving a five-year sentence for larceny of a motor vehicle and was expected to be released in October 2028.

Carrera Convict Prison is located on an island off Chaguaramas.

"The TT Prison Service has activated its established emergency response protocols. All relevant national security agencies, including the TT Police Service, the TT Defence Force, and the Operational Command Centre, have been formally notified and are actively engaged in coordinated efforts to locate and apprehend the prisoner."

The prison service was also conducting an internal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.

It urged the public to remain calm and to immediately contact the nearest police station or prison hotline 800-PRSN (7776) if they have any information that may assist in recapturing the escapee, who is considered armed and dangerous.