Make cutting grass priority

MP Stuart Young - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I commend MP Stuart Young and the Port of Spain City Corporation for employing former Cepep and URP workers within the Port of Spain North/St Ann's West constituency and environs.

The plan killed two birds with one stone by having these sacked workers clean and maintain communities in Port of Spain, ensuring they earn some money to maintain their families. A similar initiative was adopted earlier by Mayor Robert Parris in San Fernando.

There is no denying that the shutting down of Cepep and URP not only put thousands of vulnerable people on the breadline, but also showed the important the work they did. A drive through most parts of the country would show overgrown brush everywhere.

We were told that the corporations would pick up the slack but it is plain to see that is not happening in most areas. We must not be distracted by the AI-produced revitalisation plans while the simple task of cutting grass cannot be carried out. Let's instead start with the basics and then move forward from there.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando