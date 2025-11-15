Last dash for 'Nash': Molino to retire after final World Cup qualifier

TT captain Kevin 'Nash' Molino. -

TALISMANIC striker and senior men’s football team captain Kevin “Nash” Molino has confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier versus Bermuda on November 18 will be his last appearance as a player for the national team.

Molino, 35, made this surprise announcement in a post-match interview with the TT Football Association (TTFA) on November 14, one day after the nation was eliminated from World Cup qualification by regional rivals Jamaica.

Needing a win versus the Reggae Boyz to keep their qualification hopes alive, TT stumbled when it mattered most and were forced to settle for a demoralising 1-1 result.

Ironically, second-half substitute Molino scored the equaliser in the 85th minute, after conceding via Jamaican Renaldo Cephas in the 53rd. However, the winning goal for TT never came, dashing all chances of them securing a World Cup berth, 20 years later after their debut showing.

Molino, who previously announced his retirement from international football in September 2023, was recalled to the squad one year later, and has since been a regular starter up top for TT.

He said that he had already spoken with the coaching staff about stepping away, describing the decision as deeply personal but necessary after years of carrying heavy expectations and physical strain.

“Looking back, it has been a hell of a road. I think it's set up in a way that this might be my last game for TT coming up Tuesday,” Molino said.

TT play their final World Cup qualifier against Bermuda on November 18 at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Owing to the Jamaica result, even if TT defeat Bermuda, there is still no chance of them qualifying within the top two group spots.

Molino, though, does not want his retirement announcement to take away from the upcoming test, but he believes the next World Cup qualifying cycle might be a far reach for the veteran striker.

“When you look at everything, there's five more years to qualify for the World Cup and my dream has always been to wear this badge with pride and also do something great for TT. I think the way I put myself under significant pressure to provide for TT.”

Despite his inability to guide TT to their second World Cup berth, Molino does not believe his efforts were in vain. His voice cracked with emotion while announcing his retirement.

However, the former Major League Soccer player held his head high, not only for his contributions to the team, but for the potentially bright future, he believes, TT has coming.

“I'm not going to say I failed, but I continue to learn and grow. Tuesday is going to be the last time I wear the red, white and black again, and it's going to be very emotional, but I'm excited for that day.

“I'm excited for continuity for the team, continuity for Dwight Yorke (head coach), continuity for the federation. We can do great things for our country. For the young players, once you all continue with the right mindset and the right attitude, I think TT can continue to be a force to reckon with.”

Despite the heartbreak against Jamaica, Molino urged perspective. He described their performance as encouraging and said the group retains immense potential as it grows under the current leadership of Yorke and his staff.

On the match, he said, "I think overall a good performance, yet, so far from getting the results.”

He said the team fell short in crucial moments but their progress as a unit across the qualifying campaign was undeniable.

He wished his goal had been the match-winner and expressed satisfaction in sparking a late push. Likewise, he also acknowledged the disappointment of seeing the team’s World Cup dream officially slip away.

In his words, he was “happy to score the goal, happy not to get defeated by Jamaica, but I wish it was a turnaround on the next side…the goal for us to win the game.”

Molino said he never viewed selection decisions personally and placed full trust in his coaches and teammates, whether starting or coming on in the dying moments of a match.

His priority, he stressed, was always the national programme, the badge, and helping groom the next generation. Even in limited playing time, he saw his contribution as part of a collective mission rather than individual recognition.

“I have trust in them (coaches), they have trust in me. I came out of retirement, they brought me back and I believe in whatever they have in store for the team. I am not bigger than the team and I accept the decisions they make.

“I just stay positive on the bench, and even if I get one minute or two minutes (on the field), it's for the betterment of TT for us to move forward. I wish I did come on and score two goals, that was my mindset. My mindset was never negative, nor my body language—it was all for the greatness of the team and the greatness of TT to win the game.”

Molino rejected any notion of failure. Instead, he framed the journey as a crucial learning tool for a group with “massive ability” and the potential to develop into something special.

Having navigated several qualification cycles himself, he said he has come to view setbacks as opportunities for growth, and lessons he has tried to pass on to rising talents during the past year.

He praised the renewed culture around the team, crediting the current administration and technical staff for creating an environment that players want to be a part of again.

Molino noted significant improvement in areas such as marketing, support structures, fan engagement, and overall professionalism — all factors that had previously contributed to returning interest among both supporters and players.

According to Molino, the shift has been visible, from dwindling attendances to crowds of 20,000 or more at key home qualifiers, and from scepticism among players to a renewed sense of trust.

He believes continuity in leadership, including that of head coach Dwight Yorke, who he believes is essential to ensuring the team’s long-term momentum.

As he prepares for his final outing in national colours, Molino said he is at peace with the direction both he and the team are heading.