Kes The Band lends voice to Jamaica's rebuild

Kees Dieffenthaller - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Stars will lift their voices in unison to help Jamaica rebuild and Trinidad and Tobago’s Kes the Band will be one of them at the December 12 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert.

It is part of fundraising efforts to help the country rebuild following the devastating passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

It will be a star-studded affair featuring Shaggy, Sean Paul, Voice 2013 winner Tessanne Chin, Jamaican dancehall band, TOK, Mikey Spice, Richie Stephens, Jamaican reggae band, Inner Circle among many others.

A November 11 AP report said 45 people had died from the hurricane with 15 other people missing at that time.

That article also said the category five storm had displaced 30,000 households and 1,100 people were still living in emergency shelters that remained open.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness estimated that it caused damage valued at around $6-$7 billion.

A number of celebrities have used their platforms and stardom to generate financial and other support for the country and its people.

Jamaican dancehall queen Grace “Spice” Hamilton has been on the island distributing supplies, food etc to people.

In a November 6 Instagram post, Spice said she had rented ten trucks and was headed to Westmoreland in a community called Bethel Town.

“Donated what I call starter packages to build houses. Each truck had blocks, cement, steel, zinc, pine lumber, ply boards, nails and hurricane straps.”

She also rented a backhoe and dumper tuck to assist with clearing roadways.

She also posted videos documenting her assistance to the country. Some artistes also pledged financial assistance to aid in the rebuilding efforts.

Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert will take place at the UBS Arena, Elmont, New York.