From scratch: The joy of baking

Muffins -

Baking from home is one of the most therapeutic and enjoyable activities. Quick baking is just that quick and easy. So why not try some baking from scratch this weekend!

Chocolate swirl banana bread

2 large, over ripened bananas, or 3 medium sized

⅓ cup coconut oil

2 large eggs

¾ cup brown sugar

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp grated nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp grated tonka bean

⅓ cup Trinidad cocoa powder

Pre-heat oven to 350F.

Line an 8x4 loaf tin with parchment paper.

Mash bananas and beat in coconut oil, eggs and brown sugar with an electric hand mixer, beat until light.

Combine flour with salt, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka.

Stir this into the banana mixture. Remove about ½ cup batter and place into a small bowl, stir in cocoa powder.

Spoon batter into prepared pan, swirl the cocoa mixture into the banana mixture.

Bake for 50 minutes until cooked.

Makes 1 loaf

Traditional sponge with lime meringue frosting

3 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp salt

8 ozs butter, unsalted

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350F.

Grease and flour 2 nine inch cake pans.

Sift the flour three times and add the baking powder and salt, set aside.

With an electric mixer, cream the butter with the sugar until light and creamy, about 10 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between additions. Add vanilla.

Reduce the mixer speed to medium low, or low and divide the flour into 4 portions and the milk into 3 portions.

Add the flour alternately with the milk, starting and ending with the flour

Mix just until incorporated after each addition.

Divide the batter evenly between the pans.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the cake pulls away from the side of the pan.

Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes in pans before turning out.

Lime meringue frosting

2 cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup water

2 egg whites

⅛ tsp cream of tartar

1 one inch strip of lime peel

With an electric mixer beat egg whites until fluffy but not dry, add cream of tartar.

Combine sugar with water, stir gently to combine, place in a small sauce pan and bring to a boil, boil sugar until bubbly and spins a thread when lifted from a fork.

Pour syrup into egg whites with mixer running, add lime peel, continue to beat until all the syrup has been incorporated, beat for a few minutes longer until mixture loses some of its gloss.

Frosts 2 nine- inch cakes.

Coconut lime crunchies

½ cup melted butter

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 cup freshly grated coconut

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp vanilla

Zest of 1 lime

Chopped glace cherries

Preheat oven to 350F.

Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, roll into one-inch balls,

Place on a baking tray and press out gently. Garnish with cherries.

Bake for 12-15 mins

Makes 15-20 cookies.

For more rounded cookies, do not press out, place cookie dough balls onto tray and bake.

Date walnut bran muffins

1¾ cup all bran cereal

1½ cups butter milk or soured milk

½ cup brown sugar

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup walnuts, chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup chopped dates

⅓ cup vegetable oil

Topping

⅓ cup butter

⅓ cup chopped walnuts

⅓ cup flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine cereal with milk, set aside.

Combine sugar with flour, baking powder, baking soda, walnuts and cinnamon.

Beat eggs with vanilla, add to cereal mixture, add oil.

Add to flour mixture, stir in dates gently.

Spoon into prepared muffin tins.

Combine all ingredients for topping and sprinkle on top of muffins.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Makes 10 to 12

rahamut@gmail.com