Customs and Excise seize $11.2 million in ganja, meth

Bags of compressed marijuana seized by police. - File photo

THE Customs and Excise Division has seized over $11 million worth of marijuana and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in four separate interceptions over the last week.

A November 15 release said the operations resulted in the seizure of 38.998 kilogrammes of marijuana, eight ampoules of fentanyl, one vial of ketamine, and 0.606 kg of MDMA.

The estimated street value of the marijuana is $9,737,800, while the MDMA carries an estimated street value of $1,515,000.

"These successful operations highlight the division's unwavering commitment to protecting the borders of TT from the illicit narcotics trade and other forms of smuggling that pose risks to public health, safety, and national security. The Customs and Excise Division continues to employ intelligence-driven strategies, advanced screening techniques, and strong inter-agency collaboration to combat the movement of prohibited and restricted goods," the release said.

It said several people were arrested in relation to these seizures and have since appeared before the magistrates' court, but investigations are ongoing.

No further details were provided.

The Customs and Excise Division reaffirmed its mandate to safeguard national revenue, enforce the laws of TT, and strengthen partnerships with local, regional, and international agencies.