Classic focaccia for beginners

Focaccia is one of my all-time favourite breads to make. It reminds me a bit of Trinidad and Tobago roast bake, just with more of an olive oil flavour and a lot fewer ingredients. It’s also one of my favourite breads to teach because it’s simple and versatile. You can keep it classic with rosemary and sea salt or get creative with colourful vegetables. Either way, focaccia brings warmth and a touch of creativity and is extremely beginner-friendly.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp salt

2 tsp instant yeast

2 cups warm water

Butter, for greasing

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

Salt, for sprinkling

1-2 tsp whole rosemary leaves

Method

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and instant yeast.

Pour in the warm water and stir with a spoon or dough whisk until a sticky dough forms.

Drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the dough.

Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 3-8 hours, or refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) and place a baking dish with a lid inside to preheat.

Lightly grease the bottom of the preheated baking dish with butter.

Gently transfer the risen dough into the baking dish using a spatula or dough scraper. Do not knead.

Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the dough and spread it evenly with your fingers.

Use your fingers to make dimples across the surface of the dough.

Sprinkle salt and rosemary leaves evenly over the top. Optionally, decorate with sliced vegetables for a creative design.

Cover with a lid or foil and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove the lid or foil and continue baking uncovered for another 10 minutes, or until the focaccia is golden brown and crisp around the edges.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool in the baking dish before slicing and serving.

Chef’s note:

Focaccias can be decorated with bell peppers, rosemary, olives, red onions, and more to create picturesque designs that elevate this rustic yet delicious bread tremendously.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.