Alexander in dark about US Operation Southern Spear

Roger Alexander, Minister of Homeland Security. - Faith Ayoung

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says the government has no additional information on the US anti-narco terrorism operation “Southern Spear,” announced by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on November 13.

Hegseth posted on X on November 13, “President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighbourhood – and we will protect it.”

In an interview with the media outside Parliament on November 14, Alexander said the government is only aware of the ongoing joint exercises that TT and US law enforcement agencies have participated in for years.

Alexander said the US air-strikes on boats allegedly used to traffic illegal items between TT and Venezuela have had an impact on crime, saying it is a development that should be welcomed.

“The only operation we are aware of are the operations between the units in TT. It is a continuous exercise, it has been going on for years,” he said.

“We appreciate what is happening. What people are missing here is that since these exercises have taken place we have seen a significant reduction in firearms entering the country, human trafficking and illegal drugs. As it relates to any other thing, we don’t know about that. What we are sure about is what impact it has been having on TT in a positive way.”

Alexander’s comments followed Attorney General John Jeremie announcement in a UK Financial Times article published on November 13 that the US will "intensify exercises" in TT "in the coming days".

The revelation comes two weeks after the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Trinidad aboard the USS Gravely for military exercises alongside the TT Defence Force.

The exercises took place from October 26-30.

“We are engaged with our friends in the north in a series of exercises,” Jeremie said.

At a media conference on November 14, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers confirmed joint exercises between the TT armed forces and the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The exercises will take place from November 16 to 21.

Sobers said the exercise are meant to strengthen the capabilities of the local lawmen and women.

While keeping most of the details secret, Sobers said they will learn how to use some of the sophisticated equipment used by the US.

More than 70 people have been killed since the first US air-strike on an alleged drug boat in September.

Allegedly among them were Trinidadians Rishi Samaroo and Chad "Charpo" Joseph.

Their bodies have never been recovered.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on October 30, Sobers said there was “no evidence to suggest these persons were killed by a strike.”

He said the strike took place outside of TT’s waters and that US authorities had provided the relevant co-ordinates, although that information has yet to be publicised.

A female relative of Joseph filed a missing person's report at the Maracas Bay Police Station.

Samaroo’s sister Sallycar Korasingh, also filed at missing person’s report at the same station on November 2.

Relatives of both men are adamant they were killed in an air-strike.