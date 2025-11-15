Alexander: 4,494 crimes between May-Sept

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says there were 4,494 criminal offences committed between May and September.

He made this disclosure in response to a question from Opposition Senator Melanie Roberts-Radgman in the Senate on November 14. Out of this number, 1,504 offences were detected by the police.

Alexander said the police's information technology department is currently reviewing the process of publishing data on its website. He added the figures he mentioned were posted on the website on October 24.

Later in the sitting, Attorney General John Jeremie and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge answered separate questions from Roberts-Radgman.

Jeremie said, "The (government's legislation) agenda is in its final stages of development. It is anticipated that the agenda will be read within the House of Representatives within the next week."

Sturge said 14 drownings were reported at beaches in Trinidad between May and September. These included five in Mayaro, six in Toco, one in Los Iros and two in Maracas.

Sturge said the drownings occurred either outside of regular patrol hours by lifeguards or outside of the areas which they patrol. He added there was no need on this basis to change warning signs at beaches.

Month | Total criminal offences | Total criminal offences detected

928 257 May

919 315 June

1,056 355 July

842 305 August

749 272 September

