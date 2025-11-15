Al-Rawi: Why expand JPs' powers during SoE?

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi,

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi has asked if it was right to give Justices of the Peace (JPs) enhanced powers at a time when the country is under an extended state of emergency (SoE), where people's constitutional rights are suspended.

He raised this point during his contribution to debate on the bill in the Senate on November 14.

"We are on the slippery slope where the nest intentions may cause problems," Al-Rawi, a former attorney general, warned.

He continued, "Therefore, I have a heartfelt reservation against expanding the powers of JPs being included in the category of persons who can issue search warrants."

He added, "If there was an amendment simply to remove JPs from search warrants, we would have no problems."