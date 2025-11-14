Woodbrook residents: Tackle Port of Spain noise levels too

Woodbrook residents protest at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

Woodbrook home-owners have joined with other voices to agree with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s ban on fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Lynette Dolly, a Woodbrook home-owner and head of the Woodbrook Resident’s Committee told Newsday on November 13, that for years, home-owners have clamoured for regulation to tackle noise levels at events in the QP Savannah, the QP Oval, the Hasely Crawford Stadium and other venues in Port of Spain.

“We have been at it for so many years that the Woodbrook community is wondering why San Fernando and not Port of Spain,” Dolly said. “We welcome the fact that something is being done about this noise mischief. We are looking forward to seeing when she is going to tackle Port of Spain. She did mention the bars and music trucks and she would be dealing with that soon so we are looking forward to seeing that regulation put in.

“We agree that people must make money and they must have fun and the entertainment industry is an industry but let it be that everyone can have some peace and quiet as well.” On November 12, Persad-Bissessar put an immediate stop to all fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, adding that by the end of 2025 Government will pass legislation on fireworks and enhanced noise pollution legislation to “regulate designated quiet hours, as well as new restrictions on fetes, music trucks, residential parties and bars”

Dolly said the Woodbrook residents spoke to operators at the Hasely Crawford Stadium about the noise and they were able to make a compromise, but venues like the stadium play music loudly, without regard to the surrounding residents.

“We met with the stadium management and they control it (the noise), in that they have the trucks or whatever it is, they have it in a specific area but it does not really affect us. We hear the ‘boom, boom, boom,’ yes, but it is not in your face. It is tolerable. So most of the music from that side is controlled – they could have their fetes and we can sleep.

“(However) the savannah is ridiculous,” she said. “We hear it all here; and not just us, everyone around hears it. They hear it in flagstaff, St James, St Ann’s and downtown. People usually want to know what is really going on. “Why should that music from the savannah so loud? If we are hearing it from so far, you can imagine what is happening to those who are living right there.

“They have not been adhering to the restrictions,” Dolly asserted. She said residents are also disturbed by passing music trucks that “shake the whole house.”

“There are some trucks that pass and you can go along with the music and dance, but others, it is so loud that it rattles everything. Things fall off the shelves, dishes fall out of the table. People’s wares fall into the sink with the shaking.

“If they can control that they could have fun and we can have some peace of mind.”