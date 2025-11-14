UK High Commissioner backs revitalisation plan

British High Commissioner Jon Dean, left, welcomes Foreign Minister Sean Sobers to his Maraval residence on November 12. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

BRITISH High Commissioner Jon Dean said the United Kingdom is ready to support the TT government in its quest to transform the country and achieve its goals as laid out in the Revitalisation Blueprint outlined by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

At the King's birthday party on November 12, celebrated at the High Commissioner’s residence in Port of Spain, Dean said Great Britain continues to be a strong partner particularly in trade.

The event was attended by several government ministers, CoP Allister Guevarro, Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, Justice Frank Seepersad and other prominent figures.

Dean said, "I want to see trade continue to flourish between our two countries and UK firms supporting major infrastructure projects across the private and public sector remains a key priority for us.

"The memorandum of understanding between UK Export Finance and TT is one way we can accelerate trade and investment between our two countries. The agreement makes available up to £5 billion in financing for projects in infrastructure, healthcare and national security, supporting your national development objectives.

"It also aligns closely with the Prime Minister’s Revitalisation Agenda. We stand ready to help turn that vision into tangible reality."

The revitalisation plan details 129 projects across 100 over a ten-year plan, relying heavily on foreign investment, government to government deals, and public-private partnerships.

Dean said, "Between July 2024 and June 2025, total trade in goods and services between our two nations reached an impressive £1.3 billion. This is a remarkable increase of over 105 per cent, or £684 million, compared to the previous year.

"This increase underlines the growing business between our countries with brands like JCB, GSK; AstraZeneca; Diageo, Twinnings, Waitrose, Mini Cooper, Land Rover and many, many more having become household names in TT."

Addressing the new visa requirement for TT citizens to enter the UK, Dean said this was not a reflection of the relationship between the countries.

"I have spoken about the connections that bind us, but I must also speak about the barriers between us. In March, the UK introduced a visit visa requirement for TT nationals for the first time. This was not an easy decision for my ministers.

"It followed a sustained rise in asylum claims from TT nationals at the UK border. While most travellers comply with the rules, we needed to protect the integrity of our immigration system and address instances where it is misused. The UK’s first duty is to safeguard its borders and maintain a fair system for all."

He said the UK partners with TT on several areas of mutual interest such as climate action, sustainable growth and the fight against serious organised crime.

"Equally, security collaboration between TT and the UK has never been more vital. Today, criminal networks are more sophisticated, better funded, and increasingly transnational. Safer streets in the UK mean safer streets in TT and the reverse is equally true. Our security is interconnected, and our shared prosperity depends on stability and the rule of law."