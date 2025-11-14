Tougher noise legislation more ole noise

Paolo Kernahan -

PAOLO KERNAHAN

THE ANNOUNCEMENT that fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy would be prohibited was music (or silence) to the ears of residents of Tarouba and surrounding areas. However, the decision to discontinue all parties and other non-sporting-related activities at the Tarouba academy and other Udecott-operated facilities points to a failure of policy. The scourge of noise pollution can’t be wrangled, so the only thing to do is ban fetes altogether.

By the same reasoning applied at Tarouba, Carnival in its entirety should be banned. After all, the season, which comprises months of noise-making fetes and concerts, is an unremitting torment for citizens just trying to live in peace in their homes. Obviously, this is a non-starter.

Residents in communities near the Tarouba stadium also complain about the terrible inconvenience of hopelessly snarled traffic spawned by big fetes held at the cricket academy. That’s a failure of traffic management policy and poor, or absent, logistics. It's baffling that staging a major cultural festival in its modern form since the 1970s has brought us no closer to becoming competent at crowd control, traffic management and other practical considerations that are all part of huge events.

When the Indian PM Narendra Modi visited this country in July, vast swathes of north Trinidad were shut down. This was owed to spectacularly botched security arrangements and attempts at traffic rerouting that felt like they were scribbled on the back of a rumshop coaster. Police at one overpass were giving frazzled motorists directions and instructions that were contradicted by officers at the next. Exits were opened, then closed, then opened again. Policy enforcement is our Achilles' heel so in its absence chaos, incompetence and confusion take the wheel.

This affliction is common to all spheres of public life. Such failures of policy are particularly irksome to the general public in the area of noise pollution – a constant thread in our lives as a nation. Culture isn’t noise, yet our culture is noise. When I was shooting television shows several years ago, there wasn’t a single place I could travel to in this country to record clean natural sound. I drove all the way from Diego Martin to Shark River in Grande Riviere to get scenic shots for my nature series. Every frame of video I shot carried the accompanying soundtrack of blaring music supplied by vehicles with loudspeakers placed on the rooftops. This happens at most recreational spots in this country. Again, this is a failure of policy.

The PM has been talking about bringing tougher noise laws. For what? Who is going to enforce them? This populist knee-jerk pronouncement is more ole noise itself. There are already existing noise pollution rules and associated legislation. These rules prescribe appropriate decibel levels, times of day during which these levels are acceptable, etc. Anyone wanting to stage an event must apply for a noise variation permit which allows for an exemption from the normal standard, but there are still decibel levels beyond which the event cannot go. These rules have been around since 2001, with amendments to the legislation over the years.

When I served on the board of the EMA the issue came up repeatedly. While the authority had patrol units with equipment designed to measure decibel output of these fetes, they simply didn’t have the resources to be omnipresent. For this reason the authority was meant to work in concert with the police to provide better coverage, to ensure fete promoters were kept in line. For reasons that were never adequately explained, this relationship between the EMA and the police never worked satisfactorily.

The challenge with getting noise under control is the same affliction affecting crime prevention and interdiction – poor bloody enforcement. In this country we know what must be done; the will to do it has always been beyond our reach. That is precisely why I know that “Ramkisoon pull ah tune in ah weddin’, and runway wit de dulahin.” Ordinary citizens are involuntarily co-opted into the culture of non-stop feteing. Everyone must endure the music thumping on the insides of their skulls from the nearby fete, bar, wedding, passing music truck, inconsiderate neighbour and what have you.

The authorities and the government refuse to enforce the law. They instead take the easy route of responding with chatter about tougher legislation that will also be disregarded. That at least deals with one form of noise more irritating than radiating fete music – the incessant grumbling of traumatised citizens.