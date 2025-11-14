They seek peace with drug cartels?

THE EDITOR: I am truly puzzled by the recent small but highly publicised demonstration for "peace" in the region.

Let us be very clear, neither TT nor the US is at war with Venezuela.

The US administration has declared itself to its Congress to be in a "non-international armed conflict against drug cartels."

The wording is crucial here. “Non-international” means it is not a war between nations, but a legitimate campaign against unlawful combatants – the same criminal networks responsible for flooding our country and region with cocaine, guns, and violence.

So, given this fact, I must ask: Are these protesters calling for peace with drug cartels? That is who the war is against.

The opposition, its supporters and sections of the media continue to deliberately mislead the public that TT is involved in a regime change operation. Both the US and TT have officially denied and refuted this claim many times.

But the pro-Nicolás Maduro elements – both here at home and abroad – are misleading and reckless. They are trying to stir fear and confusion, pretending that the country is being dragged into a war with Venezuela – which is entirely false.

Indeed, if you want to understand the real passions and motivations of the demonstrators, you just have to ask: Where are these protesters when Venezuelan gunboats harass, detain, and abuse our fishermen? When Venezuelan officials claimed two-thirds of Guyana’s territory as their own? When Venezuelan officials insult our Prime Minister, make direct threats to invade TT or to retaliate against us if the US attacks them?

Why don't they ask Venezuela to be peaceful? The fact that they don't speaks volumes.

It is well known that among those demonstrators are known supporters of the Maduro regime. They are in fact parroting propaganda that undermines our country’s sovereignty and security.

We all want peace. But we do not want peace with the drug cartels, who have brought bloodshed, guns, and cocaine to our shores.

The TT government bravely stands on the right side of this fight – the side of law, order, and safety for our citizens. I support it fully.

LYNDON DE GANNES

Arima