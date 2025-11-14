Signal Hill thump St Anthony’s 4-0 in SSFL

Signal Hill Secondary’s Raevion Marshall (L) battles for control of the ball with St Mary’s College player Jaylon Roberts during the SSFL premier division match at Signal Hill grounds, on November 6. - ALVA VIARRUEL

SIGNAL Hill continued their late climb up the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership standings after they shut out St Anthony’s College 4-0 in one of two rescheduled fixtures on November 13.

At the school grounds in Tobago, the hosts reaffirmed their plans of a late-season push for the title by caging the travelling Westmoorings Tigers.

Jermaine Morgan opened the scoring for Signal Hill in the 17th minute while J’Meke Watkins doubled their advantage five minutes later. So it remained until the half-time whistle.

At the resumption, Kyle James increased their lead in the 49th minute as he found the back of the St Anthony’s net to go a comfortable 3-0 up. An unforgiving Immanual Wright, however, scored Signal Hill’s fourth item in the 79th to affirm a convincing win over the visitors.

The result saw both teams switch places on the standings, as Signal Hill moved into fourth, and St Anthony’s fifth, both on 25 points, but the former boasting a superior goal difference. In the other contest at Trinity East grounds, relegation-zoned Scarborough Secondary snared three important points on the road as they churned out a 4-1 result against Trinity East.

Scarborough’s Jervae Weeks and Jayden Pope sent the Tobago team 2-0 up after the opening 45 minutes. Theo Bruce and Johan Elliott both scored one each in the second period for Scarborough, while Trinity East also settled for a consolation goal.Despite the win, Scarborough remain in the relegation zone on ten points while the loss for Trinity East kept them in 11th position, on 13 points.

The league resumes on November 17 with another rescheduled fixture between Signal Hill (22 pts) and St Augustine Secondary (12 pts) at the former’s school ground in Tobago.

The next day, Trinity Moka (22 pts) play host to Scarborough (seven pts) while Signal Hill return to action at home, versus Trinity East (13 pts) on November 20.

The final rescheduled tie for Signal Hill kicks off on November 24, when they host Malick Secondary (12 pts).

Three days later, the last round of the league kicks off, with the coveted 2025 title up for grabs as leaders Naparima College (34 pts) welcome late, but still potential title challengers Signal Hill to Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Currently, “Naps’” closest title contenders are second-placed southern rivals St Benedict’s (33 pts), who take on Trinity East on the final match day. A win for the La Romaine Lions can affirm them this year’s crown, but only if Naparima drop points in their final fixture.

Third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (31 pts) have a chance to go second on the final day if they can get past Trinity Moka.

However, they remain reliant on Naparima, Benedict’s and Signal Hill coming out on the losing end.

Despite those at the top, if Signal Hill continues churning out winning results, they can make a late dash for the crown with a final-day clash against Naparima setting the stage for a potential title showdown in San Fernando.

Other matches will see last year’s winners and current fourth-ranked Fatima (29 pts) up against Malick, while Scarborough and relegation-threatened San Juan North (11 pts) battle it out in the sister-isle.

Two wins for Scarborough in their remaining matches can possibly claw them out of relegation, pending favourable results elsewhere.

SSFL premier division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*14*11*1*2*40*7*33*34

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*14*27*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

Signal Hill*11*8*1*2*30*11*19*25

St Anthony's College*15*8*1*6*30*25*5*25

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

Trinity Moka*13*7*1*5*27*30*-3*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*13*4*1*8*19*41*-22*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

St Augustine*14*3*3*8*16*43*-17*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*13*2*4*7*16*31*-15*10

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0