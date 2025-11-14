Scotiabank has new Caribbean head

WELCOME: Jabar Singh, Scotiabank's newly appointed Country Head for the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK -

Jabar Singh has been appointed country head for the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, effective January 1.

A release from the bank said Jabar is an accomplished leader with a distinguished career of over 20 years, spanning multiple countries and business lines.

Since joining Scotiabank in 2009, he has held senior roles of increasing responsibility across corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and wholesale banking in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Chile and Colombia.

As president and CEO of Scotiabank Colpatria, he was instrumental in driving growth, transformation, and client engagement excellence.

The bank said Singh has a proven track record in leading large-scale transformations, executing complex M&A transactions, expanding market share, and strengthening governance. Recognised for his customer-centric leadership and inclusive culture-building, he consistently delivers growth and profitability in highly competitive markets.

In his new role, Singh will have direct oversight of the Dominican Republic as well as executive responsibility for the broader Caribbean region including The Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos.

In addition to this expanded geographic responsibility, Singh will also oversee Scotiabank’s equity interest and strategic partnerships with Davivienda in Colombia and Central America, and with Maduro & Curiel (MCB) in the Dutch Caribbean.

Singh first joined the bank in the Dominican Republic.

"For over a decade, he led complex transformations and strategic integrations across multiple markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, and most recently advancing our regional strategy,” said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of International and Global Transaction Banking.

“His focus on driving strong business performance and building highperforming, diverse teams is anchored by a steadfast commitment to the communities in which we operate. His leadership, profound understanding of the business and knowledge of the market, will be instrumental in accelerating our strategy of growth, scale, and deeper client relationships.

Commenting on his new appointment, Singh said: “It is an honour for me to return to the Dominican Republic, a key franchise in the Bank’s global operations. I am excited about the opportunity to drive our strategic agenda and generate sustainable growth across the region.

"I look forward to leading our talented team and I am confident that we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid to achieve new levels of success.”

About Scotiabank

With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion, as at July 31, Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS).

Scotiabank has been a key player in the Caribbean since 1889, with assets totaling CAN$27.739 billion and serving more than 1.7 million customers.

The bank's infrastructure includes over 970 ATMs, more than 140 branches, and a team of over 7,000 employees committed to delivering exceptional service.