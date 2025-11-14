Sasha Melody's new single celebrates self-worth

US-based soca singer Sasha Melody's new single, Money Over You amplifies the chant of female empowerment, a release said.

The song was released on November 10 and Emmerson George of WMG Labs and Joanna Hutton music were its co-producers and writers.

The release described the song as a "lively soca bounce with a sleek global pop edge."

This is her second release for Carnival 2026 with the first being Mix You Up, released in July.

"At first listen, Money Over You feels playful, filled with the confidence of a woman who knows she’s good on her own. But behind the shimmer lies a deeper truth: it’s not about choosing cash over connection; it’s about choosing self-worth over chaos," it said.

Sasha Melody said the song isn't about money but rather value.

“When I say ‘I can lime by myself/ I can wine by myself,’ I’m really saying I’m whole on my own. It’s a reminder that peace and confidence never go out of style,” she added.

The artiste spent much of her life moving between the US and Caribbean. She has been performing since she was three and was a featured dancer on American music-dance TV show, Soul Train.

Sasha Melody also performed on stages at Hollywood Carnival and other Caribbean festivals in New York, Miami, Orlando and Los Angeles.