Roads badly in need of resurfacing

-

THE EDITOR: Most of the roads in and around the Diego Martin and Port of Spain areas are in very bad condition and have been so for many years.

I can’t deal with every area but will just mention a few, starting with Sierra Leone Road and Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley. The latter is the main artery in the Valley and the entire road needs restoration and resurfacing.

There is also Mucurapo Road, which for the longest time has been in deplorable condition.

Our roads really needs some love and attention. Giving the public better roads would mean less repairs to vehicles, saving drivers a lot of money.

Another road that needs repair and restoration is the Western Main Road – from Glencoe to Carenage.

Please do something about this situation and give us roads to be proud of.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley