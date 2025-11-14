Police: Officer who shot man dead, not in custody

Police have confirmed that the off-duty policeman from Siparia who recently shot and killed a fellow villager is not in custody.

On November 14, senior police sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing and assured there would be no prejudice or cover-up.

Construction worker Zane Bowen, 50, was fatally shot while he was on the policeman’s private premises and during a heated argument which ended in a physical altercation around 7 am on November 10.

The officer, who is currently on injury leave, had just returned home when he was accosted by Bowen, who was reportedly armed with a cutlass and piece of wood.

An altercation ensued with the officer retreating to the yard of his premises. Police said Bowen followed the officer inside and continued the confrontation.

The officer, who is a licensed firearms holder, drew his Glock pistol and fired several shots at Bowen, hitting him multiple times. Bowen died at the scene. The policeman sustained minor injuries and was treated and discharged from the hospital the same day.

ASP Lewis, Insp Mungroo, Sgt Jaglal, Cpl Deonath and other South Western Division officers were among the first responders. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) were also notified. Sgt Bynoe is leading the investigation.