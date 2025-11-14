Murder accused, 21, discharged after State fails to comply with court orders

A 21-year-old man charged with the August 2023 murder of a vendor in Woodbrook has been discharged by the High Court after the State failed to comply with court-ordered deadlines.

Alva Gibbs, of Upper Lanse Mitan, Carenage, had been facing charges in connection with the August 18, 2023, stabbing death of 35-year-old Ricardo Gale of East Dry River, Port of Spain.

When the matter came before Master Sarah De Silva on November 13 for a sufficiency hearing, the court noted that the prosecution had repeatedly failed to comply with scheduling orders issued in March 2025, including a directive to file and serve all necessary documents by July 7. Despite an extension granted until November 9, the State again failed to meet the deadline or provide an application supported by affidavit evidence.

As a result, Master De Silva ruled in favour of Gibbs, discharging him under Rule 5.9(5)(c) of the Criminal Procedure Rules (2023) for non-compliance by the State.

Representing the State was Makira Mendez, while Aaron Lewis and Christon J Williams of Quantum Legal led the defence.

Gale, who was conducting sales in the Woodbrook district, was approached by two men during an altercation in which one allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him multiple times. The attackers then fled the scene. Gale was taken to hospital but died six days later, on August 24, 2023.

Gibbs was arrested on September 5, 2023, following investigations by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, led by acting W/ASP Bridglal, Insp Lynch, Sgts Ramsumair and Ramroop, and acting Cpl Subiah. The charge was laid following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.