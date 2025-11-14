Ministers: People's peace of mind trumps fetes

Kennedy Swaratsingh -

Promoting and sustaining TT's culture must never be at the expense of the constitutional rights of citizens.

This was the general view of Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh and Minister in the Housing Ministry Phillip Alexander.

They spoke briefly as they were making their way to the Red House for Friday's sitting of the Senate.

Alexander said the decades-old issue of rampant noise pollution needs to be addressed. Alexander said during his tenure as a policeman, he had to deal with many complaints about inconsiderate people who placed their thirst for entertainment and money over the well-being of communities.

He said government’s move to bring noise pollution legislation is about “improving the quality of life" for citizens.

He called on fete and show promoters to consider the impact their events have on citizens especially at night when they are trying to enjoy some peace and quiet in their homes.

Earlier in the week, the prime minister placed a ban on all fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and at all venues under the purview of Udecott. Promoters have said this would be the death of fetes and demanded a meeting with the prime minister – who has declined the request.

"Fete promoters have to understand this now. While they're making a whole lot of money, what about the inconvenience to people living close by? Do they ever take that into consideration at all? No, they don't,” he said.

“It's always about who's making the money.

"I will tell you this, if something is bothering somebody, if I have sick people living across the road, sick...just came from hospital and then there's noise all over the place, do I have to wait until next week or next month to inform them of that? It has to be done today.

“Noise pollution is a serious problem in this country. Because a man feels he has a right to his property, so he can make noise and disturb the peace of others?"

Swaratsingh said it was important to strike the “right balance” between hosting events and allowing people to enjoy peace and quiet in their homes.

“This is not a new topic and we have to find a way to deal with it,” he said.

Alexander said discussions he had with some promoters suggest they understand a “compromise” is necessary.

He does not believe government’s policy will negatively affect the Carnival season or party attendance.

“There are a lot of venues in Trinidad so everybody will be able to have their business. We will have a bumper carnival. It'll probably be the biggest in our recent history,” he said.