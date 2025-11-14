Melly Rose’s Wah Yuh Want on Canada’s Office Movers

Melly Rose -

Soca artiste Melly Rose’s 2022 single Wah Yuh Want featuring Sekon Sta will feature in the hit Canadian television comedy series, Office Movers’ second season.

The series airs on Canadian streaming service, Crave.

It was produced by Kasey Phillips’ Precision Productions.

This is a major milestone for the artiste and she said in a release that it was a proud and powerful movement for her and the wider Caribbean music industry.

“The feature stands as a testament to the global appeal of soca and the growing presence of Caribbean artistes on the world stage,” the release said.

The series’ second season will also feature music from other Caribbean soca artistes including Iwer George, College Boy Jesse, Teddyson John, Badjohn Republic and Preedy.

TT comedian Gervail “Jr Lee” Lemo will also be making his debut on the show.

“This is such a big moment for me and for Caribbean music as a whole. Hearing Wah Yuh Want in an international TV show for the first time, it’s a feeling I can’t describe.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who made it possible, especially Kasey Phillips from Precision Productions for his incredible work syncing the tracks and getting them featured in television and film. It’s an honor to see our soca music and our culture represented and celebrated on this level,” Melly Rose said.