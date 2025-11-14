Just find another product

Naps Paradise fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy 2025. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: Fete promoters are claim that Carnival is crumbling because the government intends to restrict noise levels in residential areas by banning fetes at certain venues.

For years, residents in some areas have been complaining about the excessive noise from these fetes, which often lasts well into the early morning hours without any relief. Now that the government is taking action to control the noise, fete promoters believe this signals the end of TT's entertainment and tourism industry. Noise?

Many of the attendees at these fetes come from abroad, particularly Trinidadians returning home for the Carnival season, and they have recently voiced concerns about the ever-increasing costs.

Let’s be honest, there is very little variation in most fetes each year. They often feature the same music, artistes, food, and drinks, with the only notable difference being the rising ticket prices each year.

I wonder how many of these fete promoters have their companies properly registered and declare their profits after Carnival. A true businessman, if he loses one of his top brands, would simply find another product and move forward.

Instead of seeking innovative ways to create new experiences, these so-called "fete entrepreneurs" are lamenting the potential end of Carnival, rather than taking action to save TT's entertainment and tourism industries.

Didn’t former PM George Chambers once say, “Fete done, back to work”?

C PETERS

via e-mail