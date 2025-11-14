Junior Parang Competition on November 15 and 16

St Gabriel's Girls' RC school won the primary school category of the National Parang Assocaition's junior parang competition at Holy Cross College, Arima, on November 16, 2024. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The sweet sounds of maracas, cuatro and voices lifted in harmony will fill the air as the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) hosts its annual, Junior Parang Competition on November 15 and 16 at El Dorado East Secondary School from 9 am daily.

The competition, which usually draws a large crowd, has been started since the 1990s with the National Parang Association itself boasting a rich history that dates back to its founding in 1971 by Errol Mohammed, a parang aficionado.

This year’s event carries the theme Somos Un Solo Pueblo – We Are One Village. According to Joseph Bertrand, youth officer of NPATT, the theme reflects more than friendly competition..“Even though it’s a competition, over the years we have realised that junior parang also brings the schools together and amazing friendships and lifelong bonds are made.”

Last year, St Gabriel’s Girls and Fatima College emerged as the winners. The 2025 edition will see 25 primary schools and 15 secondary schools participating. Bertrand shared that this year’s competition will feature exciting new elements, including a People’s Choice Award and the reintroduction of a challenge trophy for both primary and secondary categories.

A highlight of the event is a new segment called Tribute to the Icon Presentation, where students will research and theatrically present on legendary figures in parang. “This initiative was included to ensure the youth are able to gain knowledge of our icons,” Bertrand explained. “It also allows us to tap into the theatre classes of the schools, combining music, history and performance.”

As for the expansion of the competition to include international participants, La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre will again be joining. “We are delighted to have them participate as our brothers and sisters in the parang culture.”

This year’s prizes remain attractive, with $8,000 for first place, $5,000 for second, and $3,000 for third in both primary and secondary school categories. Students will also compete for special awards such as Best Male and Female Lead Singer, Best Presentation, Best Marac, Best Box Base, Best Cuatro and Best Dressed. For the People’s Choice Award, patrons can pay five dollars to vote for their favourite band as many times as they wish. When the votes are tallied, the people’s choice will be announced, with part proceeds from the purchased votes presented to the band.

Each primary school will perform one song, while secondary schools will perform two. Performances will be judged based on adherence to parang traditions and Aguinaldos – the devotional songs which feature themes like la Anunciación and el Nacimiento (the birth of Christ). Schools will also be evaluated on instrumental accompaniment, chorus and lead renditions, arrangement, versification, lyrics and overall presentation.

Nurturing young talent

Bertrand said the NPATT continues to find innovative ways to preserve the art form while nurturing young talent. This year, the organisation introduced digital registration, moving paperless for the first time – a small but meaningful step toward modernising the event’s operations.

While maintaining tradition, the competition also reflects the fresh energy of today’s youth. “It seeks to preserve the traditions of parang and having our youth embrace those traditions is quite amazing,” Bertrand said. “They have an interesting spin on musicality and spectacle that cannot be explained in words – it must be experienced.”

He added that NPATT is actively working to ensure parang thrives beyond the school system. “This is an area we are very interested in as we encourage students to join existing bands or form their own.

“We also host workshops for the members of the association which includes our youth in parang. So, in opening the doors we will have the culture continue on for generations to come.”

Questioned on what motivated him, Bertrand, who has served as youth officer for several years, said his motivation comes from witnessing the joy and pride of those involved. “Seeing the youth experience parang, the encouragement from teachers, the guidance from elders and the smiles on the faces of family members, teachers and students in any parang event – that keeps me going.”

Looking ahead, Bertrand envisions parang becoming an even greater part of education and community life. “It is my wish to see parang culture incorporated into the school curriculum,” he said. “Parang can be used to teach Spanish, history, geography, social studies, home economics, clothing and textile and even art. There’s so much that can be tapped into.”

As for the future of the art form, Bertrand is optimistic: “I see parang and the traditions of it in excellent hands. The youth population is very interested in understanding the tradition. I believe the future of parang is in amazing hands with our youth.”

The public is invited to attend the event. Admission is $60 for adults, $20 for children, and free for those under seven. Limited parking will be available, and food, drinks and instruments will be on sale. For more details, interested persons can contact Joseph Bertrand at 354-4419.

The schools will appear in the following order:

November 15 – Primary Schools Icon Presentation

1. Cedar Grove Private

2. St Joseph Girls’ RC

3. Point Fortin’s RC

4. La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre

5. Morvant Anglican

Performance

1. Saint Aiden’s (Arouca) Anglican

2. Sacred Heart Girls' RC

3. St Peter’s RC Primary

4. La Pastora Government

5. Sacred Heart Boys' RC

6. Arima Boys’ RC

7. La Puerta Government

8. Malabar Government

9. Point Fortin RC

10. Madras Government

11. Belmont Boys’ RC

12. Malabar RC

13. St Joseph Girls’ RC

14. St Dominic's Penal RC

15. La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre

16. Success RC

17. Tunapuna Girls' RC

18. San Juan Girls’ and Boys’ Government

19. St Dominic's (Morvant) RC

20. Holy Family Preparatory

21. Morvant Anglican Primary

22. St Patrick’s (Newtown) Boys’ RC

23. Paramin RC

24. Nelson Street Girls' RC

25. St Benedict’s RC

November 16 – secondary schools

Icon Presentation

1. San Fernando Central Secondary

2. Blanchisseuse Secondary

3. St Francois Girls’

4. Holy Name Convent

5. Tunapuna Secondary

Performance

1. Blanchisseuse Secondary

2. Tunapuna Secondary

3. St Francois Girls’ College

4. St Charles’ High

5. St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando and Presentation College, San Fernando (combined)

6. Holy Name Convent

7. Providence Girls' Catholic

8. San Fernando Central

9. Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East

10. St Mary's College

11. St Augustine Secondary School

12. Bishop Anstey High School and Queen’s Royal College (combined)

13. Trinity College Moka

14. St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

15. Woodbrook Secondary